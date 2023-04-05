Man, 62, dies in single-vehicle crash in North Kona

A 62-year-old man died in a single-vehicle crash in North Kona Tuesday.
He has been identified as Curtis Arthur Lea of Kailua-Kona, the Hawaii Police Department said.
The crash occurred near the intersection of Kaiminani Drive and Kalia Place at about 2:35 p.m.
Police said a silver 2007 Ford F150 pickup truck was heading west on Kaiminani Drive when it veered off the roadway, struck a wooden fence and overturned. Lea was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he later died.
Police believe impairment was a factor in the crash. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
This is the sixth traffic-related fatality in Hawaii County this year compared to 12 at the same time last year.
The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646 or email adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov.
Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.
