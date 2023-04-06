Kaiser launches mobile health vehicle on Oahu

Kaiser Permanente Hawaii today held a blessing for its new mobile health vehicle, which will take health care on the road across Oahu.

The 40-foot long vehicle — based at Moanalua Medical Center — is equipped with state-of-the-art medical equipment, two exam rooms, a lab, and physician documentation station.

A Kaiser provider and nurse will staff the vehicle, offering services ranging from primary care to wellness screenings, vaccinations, and counseling to help prevent or manage ongoing conditions.

“The launch of our new mobile health vehicle represents our commitment to providing access to high-quality health care services to our members and the communities we serve,” said Greg Christian, Hawaii Market president, Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals, in a news release. “Taking health care on the road, especially in underserved areas, will allow us to reach more people and help reduce health disparities across the island.”

At community events, the mobile health vehicle can provide free health screenings that include blood pressure, glucose, and body mass index assessments.

Mobile health programs have been shown to increase participation in recommended screenings, which in turn can improve the management of chronic diseases, according to Dr. John Yang, president and medical director of the Hawaii Permanente Medical Group.

The mobile health vehicle is scheduled to visit the Filipino Community Center in Waipahu on May 6.