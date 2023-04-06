Woman, 21, injured after 2 mopeds collide on Kamehameha Highway

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition following a collision between two mopeds near the Dole Plantation in Wahiawa.
At around 1:40 p.m. today, two mopeds struck each other on Kamehameha Highway in the vicinity of the plantation, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. A 21-year-old woman on one of the mopeds was critically injured.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived and stabilized the patient with advanced life-saving measures before transporting her to a trauma hospital.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.