Woman, 21, injured after 2 mopeds collide on Kamehameha Highway

A 21-year-old woman is in critical condition following a collision between two mopeds near the Dole Plantation in Wahiawa.

At around 1:40 p.m. today, two mopeds struck each other on Kamehameha Highway in the vicinity of the plantation, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported. A 21-year-old woman on one of the mopeds was critically injured.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services paramedics arrived and stabilized the patient with advanced life-saving measures before transporting her to a trauma hospital.