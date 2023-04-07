Hawaii DOT flip-flops, restores 45 mph speed limit on Volcano Road

State authorities have restored the 45 mph speed limit for a stretch of Volcano Road (Route 11) on Hawaii island, about two-and-half months after lowering it to 35 mph.

New signs for the 45 mph speed limit were installed on Thursday, along the stretch between North Ala and Old Volcano roads through Kurtistown, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The speed limit had been reduced to 35 mph in both directions on Jan. 23 to improve safety, according to officials.

But this week, DOT said, after collecting traffic data and input from the community, it decided to reinstate the previous speed limit.

Route 11 is a popular stretch that leads from the Hilo airport to Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park, but also passes through several residential areas.

“This change will improve traffic flow through the area at an appropriate speed for the rural context of this section of highway,” said DOT in a news release. “HDOT thanks the community for its patience and input regarding this transition on Volcano Road (Route 11).”