Pedestrian, 76, seriously injured in Kalihi hit-and-run

A 76-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Kalihi Thursday night.

The crash occurred on North School Street at about 7:35 p.m.

Honolulu police said a male motorist was traveling westbound on the roadway at a high rate of speed when he sideswiped a 44-year-old female motorist traveling eastbound.

The vehicle driven by the male then spun out and struck another vehicle operated by a 36-year-old man, police said.

The male motorist in the initial collision then traveled off the roadway and struck a woman waiting at a bus stop.

Police said the motorist exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.

The pedestrian was taken in serious condition to a hospital.

The 44-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were not injured.

Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.

Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.