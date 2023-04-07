Pedestrian, 76, seriously injured in Kalihi hit-and-run

A 76-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Kalihi Thursday night.
The crash occurred on North School Street at about 7:35 p.m.
Honolulu police said a male motorist was traveling westbound on the roadway at a high rate of speed when he sideswiped a 44-year-old female motorist traveling eastbound.
The vehicle driven by the male then spun out and struck another vehicle operated by a 36-year-old man, police said.
The male motorist in the initial collision then traveled off the roadway and struck a woman waiting at a bus stop.
Police said the motorist exited the vehicle and fled the scene on foot.
The pedestrian was taken in serious condition to a hospital.
The 44-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were not injured.
Police said speed was a contributing factor in the crash. It’s unknown at this time whether drugs or alcohol were factors.
Anyone with information on the hit-and-run is asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.
