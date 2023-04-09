comscore EMS: Man in serious condition after Chinatown stabbing | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
EMS: Man in serious condition after Chinatown stabbing

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 am
A 25-year-old man is in serious condition after suffering stab wounds to his chest Saturday night in Chinatown, Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported.

According to an EMS report, paramedics performed life-saving treatment on the victim 11 p.m. Saturday at North Hotel Street. He was taken to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No other details were immediately available.

Looking Back

