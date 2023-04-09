Career Expo features more than 100 top Hawaii employers

The Hawaii Career Expo on Wednesday will connect job seekers with more than 100 of the state’s top employers at the Neal Blaisdell Exhibition Hall.

Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser and presented by Star Events, the second Career Expo of 2023 will allow these employers to connect with talented candidates seeking jobs in a variety of fields, organizers said.

The free, in-person fair gives applicants a chance to learn about available jobs and have one-on-one conversations with company recruiters while also distributing resumes.

The list of participating organizations include Hawaiian Airlines, Aulani — A Disney Resort & Spa, and Oahu Transit Services (TheBus), the State of Hawaii, City & County of Honolulu, Navy Region Hawaii, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and many more.

“Last year, thousands of people participated in our career expos to connect with hundreds of recruiters and HR managers throughout the state,” said Denise Ching, the Star-Advertiser’s director of operations and advertising. “Hundreds of people left these events with a life-changing career move or hire.”

The expo will include many top industries, including banking, health care, education and tourism.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Attendees may present a printed copy of their resume at the front door for free admission. Pre-registration is highly recommended at hawaii careerexpo.com.

Career Expo

>> What: Hawaii Career Expo 2022

>> When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday

>> Where: Neal S. Blaisdell Center Exhibition Hall, 777 Ward Ave.

>> Who: Sponsored by the Honolulu Star-Advertiser