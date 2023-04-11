3 young monk seals get second chance at life at Midway Atoll

A second chance at life.

That’s what three endangered Hawaiian monk seals now have as they return to life in the wild at Midway Atoll.

Wildlife officials rescued the three last year, when they were malnourished juvenile seals in the remote atoll, also known as Kuaihelani, at Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

Monk seal PP32, or Alena, along with monk seal DQ10, or Lelehua, were rescued from Midway aboard the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration research ship, Oscar Elton Sette.

Alena and Lelehua joined monk seal WQO8, or Ikaika, who was rescued on a previous trip, at Ke Kai Ola, The Marine Mammal Center’s dedicated hospital for monk seals in Kailua-Kona.

During their time at Ke Kai Ola, which has treated dozens of malnourished seals, they were plumped up.

Oftentimes, the malnourished seals are given oral multivitamins and electrolytes in daily tube feedings, along with fish-mash smoothies — and eventually, sustainably caught fish.

Once they gain enough weight and are able to feed independently, plus given a clean bill of health, they are returned to the wild.

With help from the U.S. Coast Guard, the seals got an airlift back to Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge in March.

After spending three days acclimating in a pen on the shoreline, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service personnel released the seals and watched as they calmly made their way into the ocean.

Officials will continue to monitor the three via their unique flipper and satellite tags.

Hawaiian monk seals, with only about 1,500 left in the wild, are one of the most endangered seal species in the world.

Dr. Sophie Whoriskey, Hawaiian monk seal conservation veterinarian at The Marine Mammal Center, said the survival of each seal is critical to the recovery of the population.

“This success story highlights the critical importance of our ongoing partnerships to help give these animals a second chance at life,” she said.