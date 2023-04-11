An easy weeknight meal with dumplings

Keep a package or two of frozen dumplings in your freezer for this warming weeknight meal. This recipe is loosely inspired by wonton noodle soup, but replaces homemade wontons with store-bought frozen dumplings for a quick alternative. The soup base, which comes together in just 10 minutes, is surprisingly rich and full-bodied, thanks to the trio of ginger, garlic and turmeric. Miso paste brings extra savoriness, but you could substitute soy sauce or tamari. Scale up on veggies if you like; carrots, peas, snow peas or mushrooms would be excellent additions. Any type of frozen dumpling works in this dish, making it easy to adapt for vegan, vegetarian or meat-loving diners.

Dumpling Noodle Soup

Ingredients:

• Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal)

• 6 ounces thin dried wheat, egg or rice noodles

• 1 tablespoon sesame oil

• 1 (2-inch) piece ginger, grated

• 2 garlic cloves, peeled and grated

• 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 6 cups vegetable stock

• 2 tablespoon white miso paste

• 16 ounces frozen dumplings (not thawed)

• 4 baby bok choy (about 12 ounces), trimmed and each cut into 4 pieces through the stem

• 1 small head broccoli (about 9 ounces), cut into bite-size florets

• Handful of cilantro or chopped scallions, for serving

Directions:

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the noodles and cook according to package instructions, until the noodles are just tender. Drain, rinse with cold water and drain well again. Divide them among four serving bowls.

Place the same large pot over medium heat, and add sesame oil, ginger, and garlic. Stir and cook for 30 seconds, until aromatic. Add turmeric, and stir for 15 seconds, until fragrant.

Pour the vegetable stock into the pot, then season with 1 teaspoon of salt. Cover and cook for 8 to 10 minutes on medium heat, to allow flavors to meld.

Remove the lid and add the miso paste, stirring constantly until it is dissolved. Taste, and season with more salt, if needed.

Increase the heat to medium-high, and carefully drop the dumplings into the broth. When they float to the top, add the baby bok choy and broccoli, and cook for about 2 minutes, just until the broccoli is crisp-tender.

Ladle the broth, dumplings, baby bok choy and broccoli into the four bowls over the noodles. To serve, top with cilantro or chopped scallions.

Total time: 25 minutes, serves 4.