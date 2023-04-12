Firefighters extinguish boat fire at Ala Wai Boat Harbor

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire on a 43-foot boat at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor in Waikiki this evening, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

HFD was called about the boat fire at around 8:40 p.m. and arrived at the scene a few minutes later to find the vessel on fire.

Firefighters worked to attack the fire and protect nearby vessels. They were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it at around 9 p.m.

The boat’s owner confirmed that nobody was onboard when the boat caught fire. The fire did not spread to the other vessels, either.

The cause and origin of the fire is still being investigated.