Zipper Lane opens to all vehicles after collision in Aiea

The Zipper Lane has been opened to all vehicles today due to the multiple-lane closure on the H-1 eastbound by the Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced the temporary change this morning after a motor vehicle collision near the Kaahumanu overpass left one person seriously injured.
