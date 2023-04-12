comscore Zipper Lane opens to all vehicles after collision in Aiea | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Zipper Lane opens to all vehicles after collision in Aiea

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 7:03 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG A screenshot from a traffic camera this morning shows heavy traffic on the H-1 eastbound after a motor vehicle collision.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    A screenshot from a traffic camera this morning shows heavy traffic on the H-1 eastbound after a motor vehicle collision.

The Zipper Lane has been opened to all vehicles today due to the multiple-lane closure on the H-1 eastbound by the Kaahumanu overpass in Aiea.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation announced the temporary change this morning after a motor vehicle collision near the Kaahumanu overpass left one person seriously injured.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Mass layoffs, absentee bosses create morale crisis at Meta

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up