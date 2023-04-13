comscore Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of arson following Ala Wai Boat Harbor fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of arson following Ala Wai Boat Harbor fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 63-year-old man was arrested this evening on suspicion of arson following a boat fire at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire on a 43-foot fishing boat at the harbor Wednesday evening, which prompted an arson investigation by police after it was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

At around 7:45 p.m. today the suspect was located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, HPD said.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
China sanctions U.S. Congress member for Taiwan visit

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up