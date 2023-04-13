Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of arson following Ala Wai Boat Harbor fire

A 63-year-old man was arrested this evening on suspicion of arson following a boat fire at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, the Honolulu Police Department reported.
Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire on a 43-foot fishing boat at the harbor Wednesday evening, which prompted an arson investigation by police after it was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.
At around 7:45 p.m. today the suspect was located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, HPD said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.