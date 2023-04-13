Man, 63, arrested on suspicion of arson following Ala Wai Boat Harbor fire

A 63-year-old man was arrested this evening on suspicion of arson following a boat fire at the Ala Wai Boat Harbor, the Honolulu Police Department reported.

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a fire on a 43-foot fishing boat at the harbor Wednesday evening, which prompted an arson investigation by police after it was determined that the fire had been intentionally set.

At around 7:45 p.m. today the suspect was located and arrested on suspicion of first-degree arson, HPD said.