City asks for input on Waikiki surfboard storage options

The City and County of Honolulu is asking the public for input on surfboard storage options at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

The city surfboard racks, previously located between the Moana Surfrider Hotel and Waikiki police substation, have been damaged by fire twice — once in 2020 and again in 2021.

The damaged racks were removed after the second fire set by an arsonist in October 2021.

Honolulu has launched a formal “request for information” link to gather input on possible options and locations for surfboard storage.

Responses must be submitted via the online form available at honolulu.gov/des.

The deadline to submit responses is June 15.

Respondents are encouraged to propose solutions that take land use, development regulations and management plan requirements into account, as well as ideas that are fiscally responsible and beneficial to the city.