comscore City asks for input on Waikiki surfboard storage options | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

City asks for input on Waikiki surfboard storage options

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:59 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The City and County of Honolulu is asking the public for input on surfboard storage options at Kuhio Beach in Waikiki.

The city surfboard racks, previously located between the Moana Surfrider Hotel and Waikiki police substation, have been damaged by fire twice — once in 2020 and again in 2021.

The damaged racks were removed after the second fire set by an arsonist in October 2021.

Honolulu has launched a formal “request for information” link to gather input on possible options and locations for surfboard storage.

Responses must be submitted via the online form available at honolulu.gov/des.

The deadline to submit responses is June 15.

Respondents are encouraged to propose solutions that take land use, development regulations and management plan requirements into account, as well as ideas that are fiscally responsible and beneficial to the city.

Comments (2)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Ex-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo not running for president
Next Story
VIDEO: Chad Owens hosts ‘CO2 RUN DWN’ sports show

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up