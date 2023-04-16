comscore UC San Diego routs Hawaii in series finale | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

UC San Diego routs Hawaii in series finale

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 4:48 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • DARRYL OUMI / SPECIAL TO THE HONOLULU STAR-ADVERTISER / APRIL 14

    Hawaii relief pitcher Alex Giroux (50) fires in a pitch during the NCAA baseball game at Les Murakami Stadium.

After dropping the first two games, the UC San Diego baseball team rebounded for an 11-2 rout of Hawaii in today’s series finale at Les Murakami Stadium.

The Tritons, who entered the weekend atop the Big West standings, exited in second place at 22-12 overall and 11-4 against league opponents. The Rainbow Warriors are 16-13 and 6-6.

The Tritons took advantage of UH’s first-inning mistakes to score two unearned runs. A four-run second extended the Tritons’ advantage to 6-0.

“I thought the guys responded really well today,” UCSD coach Eric Newman said. “Obviously, we faced a little adversity (in losing 1-0 and 17-8), and I thought we handled it much better today. And we came out and played with some poise, but also some urgency that we didn’t necessarily show particularly Friday and Saturday. And we got the pitching performance that we needed as well.”

Starter Aren Alvarez, who pitched the first two innings, and Nic Gregson did not allow a hit until Jordan Donahue’s one-out single in the sixth. Matt Wong and Jacob Igawa had RBI singles, but that was all the offense the ’Bows could muster.

“They took advantage of a couple miscues,” UH coach Rich Hill said, “got behind early, and they really pitched well.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Evacuation order lifted in area near Indiana plastics fire

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up