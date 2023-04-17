Bicyclist, 67, in serious condition after crash

A 68-year-old bicyclist was treated for a possible head injury this morning in Kaimuki after a crash, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

According to EMS, whether he was struck by a vehicle remains unknown, because there are no witnesses.

EMS responded to the emergency at about 11:20 a.m. today at the intersection of Kapiolani Boulevard and Waialae Avenue. The man was taken to an area hospital in serious condition.

The incident follows a weekend of several deadly collisions on Oahu involving vehicles and motorcyclists. Since Saturday, there have been 19 traffic-related fatalities on Oahu this year, which includes one bicyclist fatality, compared to 16 during the same time last year.