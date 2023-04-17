Honolulu’s Summer Fun for keiki to open for registration

The city’s Summer Fun day camp is back at full capacity, with online registration beginning next month, officials announced today.

Summer Fun 2023 will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays from June 13 to July 28, not including the Fourth of July holiday. It is open to keiki who are 6 to 13 years old.

This year’s Summer Fun registration fee is $25 per child, with an additional activity fee of no more than $100 for participating sites, such as an excursion to Kualoa Regional Park. All combined fees will not exceed $125 per keiki, officials said.

Registration for keiki participants will held through the Honolulu Parks and Recreation Online System at pros.hnl.info from May 8 to 12, with various time slots based on geographic park district.

The timetable is as follows:

>> District 1 (East Honolulu): May 8 from 4 p.m.

>> District 2 (West Honolulu): May 9 from 4 p.m.

>> District 3 (Leeward O‘ahu): May 10 from 4 p.m.

>> District 4 (Windward & North Oahu): May 11 from 4 p.m.

>> District 5 (Central O‘ahu): May 12 from 4 p.m.

Those without access to a computer or the internet should call the Summer Fun Site where they wish to sign up to coordinate registration.

Keiki participants must be at least 6 years old by Aug. 1 and no older than 13 by July 28.

Summer Plus, a program offering activities for keiki after regular program hours, is also available this year for an additional cost. The sites offering Summer Plus are still being determined, and will be posted on the Summer Fun website at bit.ly/summerfunoahu when confirmed, officials said.

Honolulu’s Summer Fun program started in 1944 on Oahu with 26 sites in response to the community need for positive keiki engagement during World War II. It is the largest program of its kind in the state, officials said, and today serves about 10,000 keiki and teens at 57 locations around Oahu.

An interactive map of all Summer Fun sites is available at bit.ly/SummerFunMap.