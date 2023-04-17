Kauai firefighters airlift injured hiker from Kalalau Trail

Kauai firefighters on Sunday afternoon rescued an injured hiker from the popular Kalalau Trail on the Na Pali Coast of Kauai.

According to the Kauai Fire Department, a 40-year-old man visiting from Madrid, Spain, had reportedly dislocated his shoulder while hiking on Kalalau Trail. The 911 call came in shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

Rescue personnel was dispatched to the scene aboard the Air 1 helicopter.

They found the man about two miles from the trailhead and assisted him to the Hanakapiai landing zone. He was airlifted to the Princeville Airport and transferred to the care of American Medical Response medics before 4 p.m.