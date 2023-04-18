Thunderstorms, lightning, gusty winds forecast for Hawaii

A powerful storm front is moving over the Hawaiian islands today, and the National Weather Service is warning residents that “gusty and erratic winds associated with strong thunderstorms may bring gusts near 50 mph, frequent lightning, visibility near zero in heavy rain, and the potential for small hail.”

A flood watch is in effect for all islands except the Big Island through Wednesday afternoon.

In a special weather statement issued this morning, the weather service said, “A cold front moving over the islands will combine with a well-developed trough aloft, bringing the potential for strong thunderstorms to Kauai and Oahu and adjacent waters. Over Kauai, strongest storms are expected from the late afternoon through the evening, while on Oahu they are expected from late tonight through Wednesday morning.”

“When thunderstorms approach, you should move indoors, and remain away from windows and electrical appliances,” the statement continued. “Remember that lightning can strike several miles away from a thunderstorm.”

The weather service further warns that “flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban and leeward areas may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to rapid runoff.”

Forecasters said that the front is expected to stall and weaken near the Big Island on Thursday then dissipate by Friday.

They predict light and variable winds on Thursday, and light to moderate east to southeast winds on Friday and into the weekend, with high temperatures in the mid-80s and overnight low temperatures in the 70s.

