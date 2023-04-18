Meatballs reminiscent of Korean barbecue

These meatballs, inspired by traditional Korean barbecue, bring the savory-sweet flavors of caramelized meat without the need for a grill. As the meatballs bake, the soy sauce marries the garlic and scallions to create a glaze. This meatball mixture can be made ahead and left to marinate in the fridge for 3 hours or even overnight. Use ground beef that is 85% lean meat, 15% fat — or 80% lean and 20% fat for juicier meatballs. The Ritz crackers here make for a more tender meatball, but feel free to substitute plain dry breadcrumbs. The meatballs are tasty on their own, but for a simple dipping sauce, combine 2 tablespoons soy sauce and 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar. Serve over steamed rice with kimchi, or as a sandwich with mayonnaise or marinara sauce.
Korean Barbecue-Style Meatballs
Ingredients:
• 1/2 cup chopped scallions
• 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce
• 2 tablespoons minced garlic
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
• 1/2 cup finely crushed Ritz crackers (12 crackers)
• 1 pound ground beef (round or chuck)
Directions:
Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and use your hands to gently mix.
Shape the meat into 12 golf-ball-size rounds (about 2 inches in diameter), and arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet.
Bake until golden and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.
Time: 20 minutes, serves 4.
Tips:
Leftover meatballs freeze well and can be reheated in the oven at 375 degrees until warmed through (about 20 minutes). To make the Ritz crumbs, place the crackers in a resealable plastic bag and lightly crush them with the back of a wooden spoon or measuring cup.
