Meatballs reminiscent of Korean barbecue

These meatballs, inspired by traditional Korean barbecue, bring the savory-sweet flavors of caramelized meat without the need for a grill. As the meatballs bake, the soy sauce marries the garlic and scallions to create a glaze. This meatball mixture can be made ahead and left to marinate in the fridge for 3 hours or even overnight. Use ground beef that is 85% lean meat, 15% fat — or 80% lean and 20% fat for juicier meatballs. The Ritz crackers here make for a more tender meatball, but feel free to substitute plain dry breadcrumbs. The meatballs are tasty on their own, but for a simple dipping sauce, combine 2 tablespoons soy sauce and 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar. Serve over steamed rice with kimchi, or as a sandwich with mayonnaise or marinara sauce.

Korean Barbecue-Style Meatballs

Ingredients:

• 1/2 cup chopped scallions

• 2 tablespoons low-sodium soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons minced garlic

• 1 teaspoon kosher salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1/2 cup finely crushed Ritz crackers (12 crackers)

• 1 pound ground beef (round or chuck)

Directions:

Heat oven to 425 degrees. In a large bowl, combine all of the ingredients and use your hands to gently mix.

Shape the meat into 12 golf-ball-size rounds (about 2 inches in diameter), and arrange on a greased rimmed baking sheet.

Bake until golden and cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve warm.

Time: 20 minutes, serves 4.

Tips:

Leftover meatballs freeze well and can be reheated in the oven at 375 degrees until warmed through (about 20 minutes). To make the Ritz crumbs, place the crackers in a resealable plastic bag and lightly crush them with the back of a wooden spoon or measuring cup.