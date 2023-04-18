Be aware: COVID boosts risk of developing diabetes

According to a new study in Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology, people who test positive for COVID-19 have a 40% greater likelihood of developing diabetes than those who didn’t catch the virus.
The risk is greater for people with severe cases of COVID-19, but it’s still significant for those with mild symptoms.
The post-acute phase of COVID-19 can present many health challenges: fatigue, fuzzy thinking, higher risk for heart problems and diabetes.
If you’ve had COVID-19, see your doctor regularly to identify any lingering health issues and have your glucose levels checked monthly.
Managing Type 2 diabetes promptly will help avoid related health challenges that can affect vision, nerve and kidney function, heart health and more.
