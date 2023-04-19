Woman in 50s, struck by car, crossing street in wheelchair

A woman in her 50s is in serious condition today after she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street in her wheelchair near downtown Honolulu.

According to a Honolulu Emergency Medical Services report, the collision happened at 8:55 a.m. today at the corner of Pali Highway and South Vineyard Boulevard. The busy intersection has a red-light safety camera installed.

Witnesses reported to EMS that she was thrown 15 to 25 feet from her wheelchair and suffered multiple injuries. The woman’s identity was not immediately released.

No other details were immediately available.