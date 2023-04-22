Escaped HCCC inmate captured near Hilo High School

A Hawaii Community Correctional Center inmate who went missing Friday night has been captured, the state Department of Public Safety reported.

Dyllan Paulo-Leslie, 27, escaped from inmate housing at around 7:15 p.m. after scaling razor wire fencing at the facility. State sheriffs and the Hawaii Police Department captured him at around 1:30 p.m. today in the woods near HCCC.

HPD said he was located on the riverbed of the Wailuku River in the area behind Hilo High School following an extensive manhunt.

Residential video surveillance shows Paulo-Leslie tried to steal two vehicles in the Reed’s Island area of Kaiulani Street.

He was taken to the Hilo Medical Center for treatment of injuries he sustained after scaling the razor wire fencing and jumping from a roof.

He will be processed for first-degree escape and attempted vehicle theft and will be returned to DPS custody.

“I would like to personally thank Hawaii County Police Chief Benjamin Moszkowicz, his officers, and our State Sheriffs for their excellent work in locating and arresting Paulo-Leslie. I also want to thank the surrounding community for providing important tips that contributed towards this capture,” said DPS Director Tommy Johnson in a statement.

Paulo-Leslie is incarcerated on charges of attempted murder, robbery and terroristic threatening stemming from a November incident.