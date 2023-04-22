Kona couple charged after crime spree

A Kona couple has been charged with a slew of offenses following an alleged crime spree in the Kona area on Thursday.

The Hawaii Police Department, in a news release, said that around 1:50 a.m. Dylan Alcain, 27, allegedly broke into a business at Kanalani St. in Kailua-Kona and allegedly stole an undisclosed amount of cash. Video surveillance shows a BMW sedan, allegedly driven by Leilani Alcain, 35, driving up to the area and Dylan Alcain getting in.

A second break-in at another establishment was reported at around 4:20 a.m. on Mamalahoa Highway in Captain Cook. HPD officers responded, and one of the officers’ subsidized vehicles was reportedly shot at while the BMW fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, two other officers were shot at, and another HPD vehicle was struck.

The pursuit was stopped for public safety reasons, HPD said.

At around 5:10 a.m. police responded to an armed robbery at a Captain Cook residence on Huna Kai Road. A male victim said a man with a rifle and female accomplice threatened him and demanded the keys to his Ford Explorer SUV, which they allegedly took so they could flee the area. The BMW sedan was later found abandoned in the area.

Later that morning, at around 11:25 a.m., the couple was arrested without incident at a Volcano residence on 2nd Street.

The charges for Dylan Alcain include first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree terroristic threatening and two counts of second-degree burglary. His bail was set at $700,000.

The charges against Leilani Alcain include first-degree robbery and unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. Her bail was set at $145,000.

In addition to his charges, Dylan Alcain was charged with first-degree robbery for an unrelated incident on April 14 after he allegedly broke into a business on Waikoloa Road and stole $250 in cash.

The BMW sedan was at the scene, and surveillance footage shows the suspect carrying a rifle and walking toward the rear door. He was accompanied by a woman.

Alcain’s bail was set at $25,000 for the offense.

Both suspects are in custody. Their initial court appearance is schedule for Monday in Kona District Court.