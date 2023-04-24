High surf advisory in effect for most north, west shores

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 12 to 16 feet along the north shores, and 8 to 12 feet along west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and on the north shores of Maui.

Forecasters say a new northwest swell is building today and set to peak this evening, then gradually drop on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The swell is larger than initially expected due to observations from buoys northwest of Kauai, officials said.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous in these areas. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

“Know your limits,” said the advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”