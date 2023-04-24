comscore High surf advisory in effect for most north, west shores | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

High surf advisory in effect for most north, west shores

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 16 A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Shown here, surfers enjoy the waves at Waimea Bay during a high surf advisory in December.

    JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 16

    A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands until 6 a.m. Tuesday. Shown here, surfers enjoy the waves at Waimea Bay during a high surf advisory in December.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north and west shores of Hawaii’s smaller islands until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 12 to 16 feet along the north shores, and 8 to 12 feet along west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai, and on the north shores of Maui.

Forecasters say a new northwest swell is building today and set to peak this evening, then gradually drop on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The swell is larger than initially expected due to observations from buoys northwest of Kauai, officials said.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents, which will make swimming dangerous in these areas. The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

“Know your limits,” said the advisory. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
UPCOMING LIVESTREAM: Gov. Josh Green joins ‘Spotlight Hawaii;’ Tune in at 10:30 a.m.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up