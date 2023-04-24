Vital Statistics: April 14 to 20, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, April 14 to 20
>> Alexander Christian Felix Blanchette and Nadine Lewalter
>> Jordin Kahuakaleialoha Cintron and Ofu Lalotea Foe
>> Jacqueline Elizabeth Cowcher and Dennis Victor McCallum
>> Matthew Lou Deeter and Keilani Arielle Pabo Chung
>> Alexander Concepcion Del Pilar and Tracy Magbual Lopez
>> Jason William Deluca and Gabriela Laura Bosch
>> Marissa Michaela Dewdney and Dwinell Fenton
>> Keola Kawila White Domingo and Jocelyn Puamaihelani Paclib
>> James William Dunn and Matthew Lee Holloman
>> Kelli Marie Fischer and Bryce Thomas Butenhof
>> Rose Mae Gronna and Nathan Scott Hagar
>> Ashley Erin Hall and Henrique Alencastro Puls
>> Rebecca Ann Helsel and Tyler Ray Kelly
>> Sarah Elizabeth Hinz and Mike Garcia
>> Shane Howard Sanchez Holmes and Emako Okuda
>> Markus Heinrich Kober and Benjamin Winkler
>> Simone Hiilei Komine and Jacob Dillon O’Neill
>> Tamas Lantos and Kornelia Motz
>> Monika Melanie Mamak and Brandon Kawika Sai
>> Elizabeth Marie McCoy and Michael Nabil Amireh
>> Maria Eugenia Mejia Gutierrez and Jacobo Rebolledo Diaz
>> Paula Katarina Morales and Kenny Dam
>> Robert Dwight Navarre and Makynzie Breanne Hummel
>> Ammon Rao Nulu and Nagaratnam Challapilli
>> Santiago Orta Jr. and Eliana Marquez Ibarra
>> Rodrigo Ismael Padilla and Ming Kalehuaimiliaekauanoe Tanigawa-Lau
>> Carolyn Panicker and Robert Stoddard May III
>> Sarah Gia Phong and Patrick Michael Leonard
>> Laura Preciado and Steven William Ray
>> Dayna Puanani Rauliuk and Robert Sakumi Main
>> George William Richmond Jr. and Regina Murphy Rivers
>> James Joseph Robins and Melody Thawan Yamashita
>> Linda Kaye Sheppard and Richard Howard Pollock
>> Griselda Solis and Carlos Ricardo Espinoza
>> Kenneth Cha-Mao Sun and Samina-Jensine Castro Valdez
>> Priscilla Judith Torres and Cody Allen Clancy
>> Linda Renee Trent and Paul Louis Hines
>> Jesse Michael Waddell and Yuri Hannah Sisson
>> William Conley Wilcox and Deborah Coghill Lee
>> James C. Wilkes III and Maryna Khrapak
>> Kristina Yermolich and Daniel John Machini
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, April 14 to 20
>> Legacy Ku‘uipo Henoheno Caihong Afong-Young
>> Jhailee Lehuanani Agabin-Marfil
>> Keanuenueonalani Dimitra Akina
>> Asaiah Pu‘uwai Bantolina
>> Lunar Ann Brouillette
>> Mahealani Mako Elaine Chun
>> Effie Faye Cook
>> Luke Sullivan Dinnage
>> Myles Reyn Aquino Domingo
>> Paisley Mayumi Fitzpatrick
>> Micha Akemi Wada Fukunaga
>> Lucia Penelope Furio
>> Archer Anthony Garcia
>> Flora Lei Garcia
>> Koa Stormer Hagan
>> Florence Sesilina Fualupe Halaapiapi
>> Addison Nicole Hardwick
>> Sage Takashi Ishii
>> Kiyomi Charlotte Johns
>> Aj Vena Kawikani‘ku Keawe-Bartley
>> Kuaiwi Tommy Koahou
>> Isabella Henderikx Lansdorp
>> Orlando Ramon De Guzman Layugan III
>> Kalawai’a Nohokai Mahoe-Chung
>> Arianna Kawaionalani Maioho
>> Kimberly Anna Malone
>> Ocean Mellow McKissick
>> Elliot Cayde Scott Molinos
>> Lorelai Shiloh-Anne Morgan
>> Kahoahalualani Walter Andrew Hopkins Naholowaa
>> Lala Noelani Ne
>> Cassie Faye Pang
>> Aurora Dianne Pauley
>> Amir Mikel Shelton
>> River Kahalaomapuana Kalehuaokawaiolamau Mitsuko Shigeta-Nachor
>> Ezequiel Abdiel Soto
>> Shyne Na‘ale‘ihinamakanika‘eoho‘ulualohaiho‘okuikeaupunihawai‘i Spencer
>> Duke James Janssen Steiner
>> Mila Akemi Yamane
>> Sia Yoon
