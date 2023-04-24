Vital Statistics: April 14 to 20, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-­Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, April 14 to 20

>> Alexander Christian Felix Blanchette and Nadine Lewalter

>> Jordin Kahuakaleialoha Cintron and Ofu Lalotea Foe

>> Jacqueline Elizabeth Cowcher and Dennis Victor McCallum

>> Matthew Lou Deeter and Keilani Arielle Pabo Chung

>> Alexander Concepcion Del Pilar and Tracy Magbual Lopez

>> Jason William Deluca and Gabriela Laura Bosch

>> Marissa Michaela Dewdney and Dwinell Fenton

>> Keola Kawila White Domingo and Jocelyn Puamaihelani Paclib

>> James William Dunn and Matthew Lee Holloman

>> Kelli Marie Fischer and Bryce Thomas Butenhof

>> Rose Mae Gronna and Nathan Scott Hagar

>> Ashley Erin Hall and Henrique Alencastro Puls

>> Rebecca Ann Helsel and Tyler Ray Kelly

>> Sarah Elizabeth Hinz and Mike Garcia

>> Shane Howard Sanchez Holmes and Emako Okuda

>> Markus Heinrich Kober and Benjamin Winkler

>> Simone Hiilei Komine and Jacob Dillon O’Neill

>> Tamas Lantos and Kornelia Motz

>> Monika Melanie Mamak and Brandon Kawika Sai

>> Elizabeth Marie McCoy and Michael Nabil Amireh

>> Maria Eugenia Mejia Gutierrez and Jacobo Rebolledo Diaz

>> Paula Katarina Morales and Kenny Dam

>> Robert Dwight Navarre and Makynzie Breanne Hummel

>> Ammon Rao Nulu and Nagaratnam Challapilli

>> Santiago Orta Jr. and Eliana Marquez Ibarra

>> Rodrigo Ismael Padilla and Ming Kalehuaimiliaekauanoe Tanigawa-Lau

>> Carolyn Panicker and Robert Stoddard May III

>> Sarah Gia Phong and Patrick Michael Leonard

>> Laura Preciado and Steven William Ray

>> Dayna Puanani Rauliuk and Robert Sakumi Main

>> George William Richmond Jr. and Regina Murphy Rivers

>> James Joseph Robins and Melody Thawan Yamashita

>> Linda Kaye Sheppard and Richard Howard Pollock

>> Griselda Solis and Carlos Ricardo Espinoza

>> Kenneth Cha-Mao Sun and Samina-Jensine Castro Valdez

>> Priscilla Judith Torres and Cody Allen Clancy

>> Linda Renee Trent and Paul Louis Hines

>> Jesse Michael Waddell and Yuri Hannah Sisson

>> William Conley Wilcox and Deborah Coghill Lee

>> James C. Wilkes III and Maryna Khrapak

>> Kristina Yermolich and Daniel John Machini

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, April 14 to 20

>> Legacy Ku‘uipo Henoheno Caihong Afong-Young

>> Jhailee Lehuanani Agabin-Marfil

>> Keanuenueonalani Dimitra Akina

>> Asaiah Pu‘uwai Bantolina

>> Lunar Ann Brouillette

>> Mahealani Mako Elaine Chun

>> Effie Faye Cook

>> Luke Sullivan Dinnage

>> Myles Reyn Aquino Domingo

>> Paisley Mayumi Fitzpatrick

>> Micha Akemi Wada Fukunaga

>> Lucia Penelope Furio

>> Archer Anthony Garcia

>> Flora Lei Garcia

>> Koa Stormer Hagan

>> Florence Sesilina Fualupe Halaapiapi

>> Addison Nicole Hardwick

>> Sage Takashi Ishii

>> Kiyomi Charlotte Johns

>> Aj Vena Kawikani‘ku Keawe-­Bartley

>> Kuaiwi Tommy Koahou

>> Isabella Henderikx Lansdorp

>> Orlando Ramon De Guzman Layugan III

>> Kalawai’a Nohokai Mahoe-­Chung

>> Arianna Kawaionalani Maioho

>> Kimberly Anna Malone

>> Ocean Mellow McKissick

>> Elliot Cayde Scott Molinos

>> Lorelai Shiloh-Anne Morgan

>> Kahoahalualani Walter Andrew Hopkins Naholowaa

>> Lala Noelani Ne

>> Cassie Faye Pang

>> Aurora Dianne Pauley

>> Amir Mikel Shelton

>> River Kahalaomapuana Kalehuaokawaiolamau Mitsuko Shigeta-Nachor

>> Ezequiel Abdiel Soto

>> Shyne Na‘ale‘ihinamakanika‘eoho‘ulualohaiho‘okuikeaupunihawai‘i Spencer

>> Duke James Janssen Steiner

>> Mila Akemi Yamane

>> Sia Yoon