comscore Motorcyclist, 18, dies in Hawaii Kai crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist, 18, dies in Hawaii Kai crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:06 pm
An 18-year-old man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Hawaii Kai this evening, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services has reported.

EMS said it responded to a motorcycle crash at around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Kalanianaole Highway and Keahole Street. The Honolulu Police Department closed the eastbound lanes of the highway between Keahole Street and Lunalilo Home Road to investigate the crash.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and pronounced the motorcyclist dead.

EMS said no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Comments (1)

Looking Back

