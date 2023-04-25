Oahu work furlough escapee sought

The Hawaii Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in locating a Laumaka work furlough inmate who fled furlough housing Monday.

Milton Kapule, 45, fled at about 10 a.m. State sheriffs and the Honolulu Police Department were notified.

The public safety department said sheriffs from the Special Operations Section are actively searching for him. Kapule is described as 5 feet, 7 inches and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He is serving time for first-degree robbery and first-degree promoting contraband. He now faces an additional escape charge.

Kapule is a community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges.

Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates who are actively seeking employment or working in the community.

Anyone with information on Kapule’s whereabouts is asked to call 808-586-1352.