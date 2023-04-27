Boy, 17, critically injured in Liliha shooting

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot multiple times in Liliha late Wednesday, Honolulu police said.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to an area near the intersection of Liliha and North King streets shortly after 11:55 p.m.

Paramedics treated the victim who sustained gunshot wounds to his neck, hip and hand.

According to police, he was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.