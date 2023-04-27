comscore Boy, 17, critically injured in Liliha shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Boy, 17, critically injured in Liliha shooting

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

A 17-year-old boy was critically injured after being shot multiple times in Liliha late Wednesday, Honolulu police said.

Police and Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to an area near the intersection of Liliha and North King streets shortly after 11:55 p.m.

Paramedics treated the victim who sustained gunshot wounds to his neck, hip and hand.

According to police, he was taken in critical condition to a hospital.

Police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation.

There are no arrests at this time.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Jerry Springer, politician-turned-TV ringmaster, dies at 79

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up