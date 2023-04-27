‘Forever chemicals’ detected in second Kunia Village well

A second well in Kunia Village, a small agricultural community in central Oahu, has tested positive for chemicals known as PFAS. Long-term exposure to the contaminants also referred to as “forever chemicals” can lead to an increased risk of certain cancers, among other health problems.

The village’s other drinking water well, Kunia Village Well 3, tested positive for the chemicals in January and the community has been relying on bottled water for weeks after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency last month proposed strict limits on the contaminants.

The new test results for Kunia Village Well 4 detected levels of chemicals that were above the EPA’s new proposed limit of 4 ppts. PFOA was detected at between 5.6 ppt – 7.8 ppt, while PFOS was detected at between 11.7 ppt – 14 ppts, according to a Hawaii Department of Health press release.

Both wells have been shut down. The Army says that since April it has been supplying the community with water from another well about two miles away that serves Schofield Barracks, Wheeler Army Airfield and Helemano Military Reservation. That well is also undergoing testing for PFAS.

DOH said that residents continue to be provided with bottled water and that further testing will be conducted to check if the distribution system is free of PFAS. Its not clear what the permanent solution will be for the water system that serves about 650 people.