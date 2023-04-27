NOAA says Kaiwi’s monk seal pup at Kaimana Beach is a female

Wildlife officials today confirmed that the monk seal pup born at Kaimana Beach earlier this month is a female after a good look at its belly.

Kaiwi gave birth to the pup, referred to as pup PO5, on the morning of April 14, at Kaimana Beach. It was the fourth time a pup has been born at the popular beach in Waikiki.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and its nonprofit partner, Hawaii Marine Animal Response, are monitoring the mom-and-pup pair, and reminding the public to give the endangered seals space. Mother seals are protective, and have bitten swimmers perceived as a threat to their pups.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has officers enforcing the 150-foot cordon around the pair around-the-clock to ensure the safety of both the endangered seals and humans.

“We’re so excited to officially announce that PO5 is female!” said HMAR in a social media post. “That’s right Kaiwi’s 5th pup is a female! This is the first female born on Kaimana beach since the original, RJ58 Kaimana was born in 2017! We’ll be announcing her name in the coming weeks so keep an eye out for that announcement!”

NOAA recommends maintaining a 150-foot distance from monk seal moms and pups both on land and in the water, and that beachgoers visit a different beach while they are bonding. Monk seal moms typicaly nurse their pups for five to seven weeks.

While at Kaimana Beach, visitors should also stay behind all posted signs, fencing, and ropes, and listen to guidance from officials and volunteers on site.

Monk seal sightings can be reported to NOAA’s hotline at 888-256-9840.