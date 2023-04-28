comscore Aggressive 12-foot shark prompts clearing of Ala Moana Bowls | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Aggressive 12-foot shark prompts clearing of Ala Moana Bowls

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:54 am
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

An aggressive 12-foot-long shark was spotted at the Ala Moana Bowls surf spot today.

The city issued the shark warning at about 11 a.m.

Ocean Safety personnel cleared the water and surfers have been alerted of the sighting in the lineup at the popular surf spot.

Warning signs have also been posted.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
‘Little hero:’ Boy stops Michigan school bus with ill driver

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up