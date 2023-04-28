Aggressive 12-foot shark prompts clearing of Ala Moana Bowls

An aggressive 12-foot-long shark was spotted at the Ala Moana Bowls surf spot today.
The city issued the shark warning at about 11 a.m.
Ocean Safety personnel cleared the water and surfers have been alerted of the sighting in the lineup at the popular surf spot.
Warning signs have also been posted.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.