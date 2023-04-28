Flood advisory issued for parts of Big Island

UPDATE: 5:45 p.m.

The flood advisory for Hawaii island has been extended until 8 p.m. as heavy rainfall continues.

Radar data indicated isolated heavy showers and thunderstorms over leeward and interior areas of the island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour, mainly around Kailua-Kona and north to Waikoloa, according to NWS.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Hawaii island due to excessive rainfall, effective until 6 p.m. today.

At 4:41 p.m., radar indicated scattered heavy showers and thunderstorms over leeward and interior areas of the island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour around Kailua-Kona and Puuanahulu, NWS said.

Locations that will experience flooding include Captain Cook, Waikoloa Village, Honalo, Holualoa, Kainaliu, Kealakekua, Pohakuloa Training Area, Kahaluu-Keauhou, Honaunau, Kalaoa, Pohakuloa Camp, Puako, Kamuela, Kawaihae, Hawaiian Ocean View, Waikii, Kona International Airport and Waikoloa Beach.

The public is advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.