Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Kunia restaurant

Honolulu police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Kunia late Thursday.
The robbery occurred at Wendy’s at 94-615 Kupuohi St.
Police said a man entered the restaurant, brandished a machete and demanded money at about 11:25 p.m.
An employee gave him an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled on foot.
No injuries were reported.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
The suspect is described to be in his 20s and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and red bandana at the time of the robbery.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.