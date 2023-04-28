Police search for suspect in armed robbery at Kunia restaurant

Honolulu police are looking for a man in connection with an alleged armed robbery at a fast food restaurant in Kunia late Thursday.

The robbery occurred at Wendy’s at 94-615 Kupuohi St.

Police said a man entered the restaurant, brandished a machete and demanded money at about 11:25 p.m.

An employee gave him an undisclosed amount of money and the suspect fled on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.

The suspect is described to be in his 20s and 5 feet, 11 inches tall. He was wearing a black hoodie and red bandana at the time of the robbery.