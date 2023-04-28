Hawaii football team lands transfer from Colorado

A former 3-star football player from American Samoa is transferring from the University of Colorado to the University of Hawaii.

Oakie Salave‘a has secured a scholarship release from Colorado, and filled the paperwork needed to complete his transfer to UH. He is expected to join the Rainbow Warriors in June.

“I’m excited to join the braddahhood,” Salave‘a said, referencing the UH football team’s nickname.

Salave‘a completed a recruiting visit to UH on Thursday. After consulting with his parents and brother, he opted to join the Warriors.

“When I first got there, I automatically felt the love and braddahhood Coach Timmy (Chang) was talking about,” Salave‘a said in a telephone interview with the Honolulu Star-Advertiser. “It just felt like home. I figured out when I got there, it was the spot for me. That’s where the Lord chose me to go. And my parents and brother came to the decision it was the new home for me. It’s closer to (American Samoa), which makes it feel like a home away from home.”

Salave‘a, who is 6 feet 2 and 210 pounds, was a standout quarterback and safety at Tafuna High, where his father Okland Salave‘a is the head coach. The elder Salave‘a was a defensive tackle for Colorado.

Oakie Salave‘a signed with the Buffaloes last year, but redshirted during the 2022 season while recovering from a labrum injury in his right shoulder. He said he is fully healed.

He was viewed as a defensive back for the Buffaloes, but is projected to compete at receiver or tight end for the Warriors.

“It’s exciting,” Salave‘a said of playing in the Warriors’ newly implemented run-and-shoot offense. “I told Coach Timmy I felt comfortable with the ball in my hands.”

Okland Salave‘a said his son is “difference maker” in football. “He’s been around the game so long that it seems natural when he plays, it’s fluid,” the elder Salave‘a said. “He’s very talented. I’m not just saying that because he’s my son. He’s a good athlete.”