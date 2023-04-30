2 pet cats die, 1 woman displaced in McCully apartment fire

Two pet cats died and one woman was displaced by a Saturday night fire at a three-story apartment complex in McCully.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 11:09 p.m. for a blaze at Clairmont Apartments at 909 Kahuna Lane and sent 10 units staffed with 39 personnel. The first unit arrived on the scene five minutes later to discover flames emanating from the first floor of the apartment building.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control at 11:22 p.m. During a search for occupants in the building, firefighters found two responsive pet cats who suffered severe exposure from smoke inhalation and provided them with basic life support. A neighbor offered to transport the pair of cats to a nearby animal care hospital. Two other pet cats were found unresponsive and succumbed to their injuries in the fire. HFD found no one else in the apartment.

HFD said a Good Samaritan female neighbor escorted a 60-year-old female occupant out safely before their arrival. Both women declined medical attention.

HFD said the fire was under control at 11:22 p.m. and extinguished 24 minutes later. There were no other reports of injuries.

The American Red Cross assisted an adult woman who was displaced by the fire.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with damage estimates.