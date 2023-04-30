Man, 35, dies in solo motorcycle crash in Kapolei

A 35-year-old man died early this morning after losing control of his motorcycle in the Kapolei area.

Police said the motorcyclist was traveling westbound on Kapolei Parkway when he lost control of his motorcycle for unknown reasons and was ejected onto the median. It happened at about 1:30 a.m. today.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported him in critical condition to a nearby hospital, where he later died. His identity was not immediately released.

Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

It was unknown whether speed, alcohol or drugs were contributing factors in the collision, police said.

This marks the 23rd traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to 18 at the same time last year.

The investigation is ongoing.