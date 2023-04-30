comscore UC Riverside baseball team defeats Hawaii, 7-6 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

UC Riverside baseball team defeats Hawaii, 7-6

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

The UC Riverside baseball team scored the winning run on a walk-off walk to defeat Hawaii 7-6 today at the Riverside (Calif.) Sports Complex.

With the score tied at 6, UCR’s Anthony McFarland doubled down the left-field line for his fourth hit of the game. McFarland went to third on Anthony Mata’s sacrifice. The Rainbow Warriors opted to intentionally walk pinch hitter Alfredo Capacete and Nick Poss to fill the bases. Connor Harrison’s 3-2 pitch to Mason Grace was high, enabling McFarland to come home with the decisive run.

Cruz Barrios, who started Friday’s opener of the three-game series, pitched the final three innings today to earn the victory.

The ’Bows appeared to be coasting after Stone Miyao drew a bases-loaded walk to extend the lead to 5-1 in the fourth. But for the second consecutive inning, the ’Bows stranded three. The missed opportunities would prove costly as the Highlanders scored two in the fifth to close to 5-3 and three in the sixth to take a 6-5 lead.

By winning Friday and today, the Highlanders (9-30 overall, 3-15 in the Big West) earned their first series victory of the season. The ’Bows fell to 21-15 and 10-8.

The ’Bows are halfway through this eight-game road trip. They play Pepperdine on Wednesday and then begin a three-game series against UC Irvine on Friday.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Man, 40, killed in shooting with officers on Molokai

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up