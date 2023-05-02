High surf advisory, flood watch in place today

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of smaller Hawaiian Islands, effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service expects a northwest swell to peak today, boosting surf to 12 to 16 feet along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.
Surf along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai is expected to reach 8 to 12 feet.
Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents along these shores, which will make swimming dangerous.
Surf along east-facing shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet today through Wednesday.
Surf along south-facing shores is expected to rise from 3 to 5 feet this morning to 7 to 10 feet on Wednesday due to southwest swells.
The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.
A flood watch is also in effect for the isles of Niihau and Kauai through Wednesday morning.
Forecasters say flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible as a low-pressure system approaches the isles from the northwest, bringing unstable conditions. Slow-moving, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through early Wednesday morning.
Kauai County residents should be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.
