High surf advisory, flood watch in place today | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
High surf advisory, flood watch in place today

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
    COURTESY NOAA/NESDIS/STAR GOES-WEST

    This is satellite image of clouds forming over the Hawaiian Islands.

A high surf advisory has been issued for the north- and west-facing shores of smaller Hawaiian Islands, effective until 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service expects a northwest swell to peak today, boosting surf to 12 to 16 feet along the north-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai and Maui.

Surf along the west shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai is expected to reach 8 to 12 feet.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and currents along these shores, which will make swimming dangerous.

Surf along east-facing shores is expected to remain at 2 to 4 feet today through Wednesday.

Surf along south-facing shores is expected to rise from 3 to 5 feet this morning to 7 to 10 feet on Wednesday due to southwest swells.

The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

A flood watch is also in effect for the isles of Niihau and Kauai through Wednesday morning.

Forecasters say flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible as a low-pressure system approaches the isles from the northwest, bringing unstable conditions. Slow-moving, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop through early Wednesday morning.

Kauai County residents should be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued.

