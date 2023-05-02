Honolulu Zoo welcomes birth of endangered baby rhino

The Honolulu Zoo today announced the birth of a new baby Eastern black rhinoceros.

The male baby was born on April 19 to Aria, the mother, and Kendi, the father — a breeding rhino pair participating in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan (SSP). The pair came to Honolulu Zoo from San Diego late last year.

“We are all so thrilled with the very first birth of a rhinoceros at the Honolulu Zoo,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in a news release. “We celebrate a successful SSP pairing and are very fortunate to have such a special educational opportunity for our staff to observe Aria throughout her pregnancy and watch her delivery. Everyone is very excited to work with the black rhinos and monitor the baby’s progress and development. Our animal care staff have done an excellent job preparing for the baby’s arrival and it was truly remarkable to see the baby stand, walk, and start to bond with his mom within the first hour of being born.”

Zoo officials say the calf weighs about 50 pounds, which is only 1/50th of his mother Aria’s weight of 2,600 pounds.

He is nursing regularly and stays close to his mother, but is also curious about his surroundings and displays a playful personality, officials said. The Honolulu Zoo will name the baby at a later date.

The critically endangered Eastern black rhino is the smaller of the two African rhino species, according to the zoo, with the other being the white rhino.

Kendi can currently be seen on exhibit at the African Savanna near the play apparatus. Aria and her calf are expected to venture out and be on exhibit within the next few months.

Honolulu Zoo encourages visitors to be respectful while viewing and taking photos of the rhinos.