Lost hiker, 33, airlifted from Moanalua Valley Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu firefighters rescued a solo hiker who became lost off of the Moanalua Valley Trail Monday.

Firefighters responded to a 911 call of a 33-year-old hiker who became lost off the trail shortly after 4:15 p.m.

With 58% of battery life remaining on his cell phone, firefighters were able to locate him via GPS, the Honolulu Fire Department said.

A fire rescue crew aboard the department’s Air 1 helicopter took the hiker to a nearby landing zone.

No injuries were reported.

Looking Back

