Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.
>> Tom Coffman’s Island Voices column on Page E4 Sunday misspelled the names of curators Kate Clarke Lemay and Taina Caragol of “1898: U.S. Imperial Visions and Revisions,” a Smithsonian Institution exhibit.
>> Southwest Airlines celebrated five years in Hawaii on Friday by unveiling Imua One, a Hawaii-themed aircraft. A reference on Page B1 in Monday’s paper said it was the first anniversary.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.