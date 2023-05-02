comscore A flavorful red leaf salad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A flavorful red leaf salad

  • By New York Times
  • May 2, 2023
Radicchio, once rarely seen (by non-Italians), is now a familiar produce staple, and many farmers’ markets also feature other red-leafed radicchio varietals, such as Treviso or Chioggia. Feel free to mix and match, but pair them with an assertive dressing: The pleasant bitter flavor of the red leaves calls out for something bracing.

Radicchioȉanchovy Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 2 teaspoons chopped anchovy

• 1 garlic clove, pounded to a paste

• 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Salt and black pepper

• 1 head radicchio, leaves separated and torn

Directions:

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, stir together lemon juice, mustard, anchovy and garlic. Whisk in olive oil. Season lightly with salt and pepper to taste.

Place radicchio leaves in a salad bowl. Salt lightly, add half of the dressing and toss. Taste and add more dressing as necessary. Finish with grated Parmesan, if you like.

Total time: 10 minutes, serves 4.

