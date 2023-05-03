Casserole: a hearty, meatless meal

Inspired by a classic colcannon (potatoes mashed with kale or cabbage), this recipe turns those elements into a heartier meatless meal by cracking eggs into the mixture and baking it until the yolks are as runny or jammy as you like. Cheddar adds nuttiness and richness, and browned shallots round out the flavors and offer sweetness. You can make the potato-kale mixture a few hours — or even a day — before serving. Reheat it in the skillet on the stove until piping hot before adding in the eggs as directed in Step 7. This makes a substantial brunch or light dinner, maybe accompanied by a salad.

Potato-Kale Casserole and Eggs

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds russet potatoes (about 4 large), peeled and cut into 2-inch chunks

• 1 teaspoon fine salt, plus more to taste

• 6 tablespoons unsalted butter

• 1 cup thinly sliced shallots (or leeks or onions)

• 1 teaspoon chopped thyme leaves

• 1 bunch kale (about 8 ounces), stems removed, leaves coarsely chopped

• 2 to 4 tablespoons whole milk, as needed

• 1 cup shredded aged cheddar (3 ounces)

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

• 4 large eggs

• 2 tablespoons minced chives or scallions

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a medium pot, combine potatoes with enough water to cover by 2 inches and several large pinches of salt. Boil until tender enough to easily pierce with a fork, 15 to 25 minutes. Drain.

Meanwhile, in a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt 2 tablespoons of the butter. Add shallots, thyme leaves and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Saute until the shallots are very tender and deeply golden brown, about 10 to 12 minutes (lower the heat if they start to burn).

Add kale to the skillet and cook until wilted and very tender, about 7 to 12 minutes. If the pan looks dry, add a splash of water. Taste and add more salt if needed.

Add potatoes to the skillet and mash them with the kale to your preference — smooth or chunky — and add the milk, remaining 4 tablespoons butter and 1/2 cup cheese. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt and black pepper. Taste and add more salt if needed.

Using a spoon, smooth the potato mix ture and create 4 large, shallow divots. Carefully crack an egg into each divot. Sprinkle each egg with salt. Top the eggs and potatoes with the remaining 1/2 cup cheese.

Bake for 13 to 18 minutes or until the whites are set and the egg yolks are cooked to taste. Top with chives and more pepper and serve.

Total time: 50 minutes, serves 4.