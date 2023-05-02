Roasted veggies are the star of this soup

The secret to this rich, deeply spiced soup is roasting the sweet potatoes and carrots before adding them to the pot. Roasting caramelizes the vegetables, concentrating their flavors and making them particularly sweet, which helps mellow the fiery chiles in the Thai red curry paste. Toasted coconut flakes, fresh sliced chiles and cilantro make a simple but bright and crunchy garnish for this plush soup, which is dense and creamy from coconut milk. The recipe feeds a crowd, and leftovers freeze well for up to three months.

Coconut Curry Sweet Potato Soup

Ingredients:

• 6 tablespoons coconut oil or neutral oil, such as grapeseed

• 1 3/4 pounds carrots, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (about 5 cups)

• 1 3/4 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes (about 5 cups)

• 5 to 8 tablespoons red curry paste (use the lesser amount if you have a very spicy paste)

• 2 1/2 teaspoons fine sea or table salt, plus more to taste

• 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 1 cup unsweetened coconut flakes

• 1 cup chopped shallots or red onion

• 1 serrano chile or jalapeño, seeds removed if you like, minced

• 3 fat garlic cloves, minced or finely grated

• 2 teaspoons grated fresh ginger

• 1 quart vegetable stock

• 2 (13-ounce) cans coconut milk

• Fish sauce, for serving (optional)

• 1 cup chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, for serving

• 1 red (Fresno) chile or jalapeño, thinly sliced

Directions:

Heat oven to 400 degrees. In a large bowl, toss together 4 tablespoons coconut oil, the carrots, sweet potatoes, 4 tablespoons red curry paste, 1 1/2 teaspoons salt and the black pepper until the vegetables are well coated with the curry paste. Spread the vegetable mixture in an even layer on two rimmed baking sheets (lined with parchment if you like). Roast, toss ing occasionally, until tender and caramelized, about 35 to 45 minutes.

Meanwhile, add the coconut flakes to a large soup pot without any oil, and toast, stirring often, until they are fragrant and pale golden at the edges, 1 to 3 minutes. Transfer to a plate to cool.

Add remaining 2 tablespoons coconut oil to the pot and heat until it thins out, about 20 seconds. Stir in shallots and the serrano chile, and cook until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes. Add the garlic, ginger and 1 teaspoon salt, and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in remaining 1 to 4 tablespoons red curry paste until well combined.

Add stock, coconut milk and roasted vegetables to the pot. Bring liquid to a simmer. Cook, over medium-low heat, partly covered, for 15 to 20 minutes, until everything is very tender.

Use an immersion blender (or a regular blender, working in batches) to purée the soup. Taste and season with salt or fish sauce, if using, to taste. To serve, ladle the soup into bowls and sprinkle with cilantro, toasted coconut flakes and sliced fresh chile.

Total time: 1 hour 15 minutes, serves 6-8.