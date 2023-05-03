Puna murder victim identified by police

Hawaii island police have identified a 58-year-old woman who was killed in a “domestic-related incident” last week.

The Hawaii Police Department in a news release said it is continuing its homicide investigation following the Puna incident that left Teri Lynn Apple dead.

On Friday afternoon Apple died “as a result of multiple chop wounds and sharp-forced injuries,” HPD said. Her death was ruled a homicide after an autopsy was completed Tuesday morning.

The suspect, 52-year-old Christopher Roy Howlind, is hospitalized in stable condition. Because of his current medical status, he has not yet been charged, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information related to this incident to contact HPD’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311, or Detective Clarence Davies of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2382 via email at Clarence.Davies@hawaiicounty.gov.