Pepperdine pounds Hawaii baseball team

Pepperdine pounded out 13 hits in running away to an 11-4 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif.
The Waves scored four runs in the first to oust right-hander Matthew Flores, a freshman making his first UH start and second appearance of the season.
In the fifth inning, the Waves scored four runs with two outs to widen their advantage to 10-1.
Pinch hitter Jared Quandt’s two-run double was the highlight of the Rainbow Warriors’ three-run sixth. But Matt Wong grounded out, stranding three runners.
The non-conference outcome dropped the ’Bows to 21-16. The 14-game road trip concludes with this weekend’s three-game series against UC Irvine.
The Waves, playing their fifth game in six days, improved to 17-25.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.