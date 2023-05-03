Pepperdine pounds Hawaii baseball team

Pepperdine pounded out 13 hits in running away to an 11-4 baseball victory over Hawaii today at Eddy D. Field Stadium in Malibu, Calif.

The Waves scored four runs in the first to oust right-hander Matthew Flores, a freshman making his first UH start and second appearance of the season.

In the fifth inning, the Waves scored four runs with two outs to widen their advantage to 10-1.

Pinch hitter Jared Quandt’s two-run double was the highlight of the Rainbow Warriors’ three-run sixth. But Matt Wong grounded out, stranding three runners.

The non-conference outcome dropped the ’Bows to 21-16. The 14-game road trip concludes with this weekend’s three-game series against UC Irvine.

The Waves, playing their fifth game in six days, improved to 17-25.