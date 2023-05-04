Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Wahiawa

A motorcyclist died in a single-vehicle crash in Wahiawa early today, Honolulu police dispatch said.

Honolulu police and Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the crash in the area of Wilikina Drive and Lakeview Circle at about 5:45 a.m.

Paramedics administered advanced life-saving support to the man described to be in his early 20s and took him in critical condition to a hospital where he died.

Police have closed portions of Wilikina Drive to investigate.

The motorcyclist is the third motorcyclist that died on Oahu’s roadways this week.

Richard-Ian Silva, 35, was traveling westbound on Kapolei Parkway when, for unknown reasons, he lost control and was thrown onto the median at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Silva, of Kapolei, sustained blunt force injuries and was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Later that morning, 26-year-old Jun Jun Villanueva was traveling southbound on Kunia Road at a “high rate of speed” and took the Kunia offramp when he lost control and was thrown onto the roadway at about 9 a.m., according to police.

Villanueva, of Waipahu, was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. Police said speed was a factor.