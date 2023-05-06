comscore Surfer in Waikiki in serious condition after hitting head on surfboard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Surfer in Waikiki in serious condition after hitting head on surfboard

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
A 46-year-old man this afternoon was saved after he injured himself while surfing in the water off of Waikiki, the Honolulu Ocean Safety reported.

At around 2 p.m. the man, who was surfing at the Canoes surf spot, hit his head on his surfboard, injuring himself. Surfers assisted him and lifeguards, via watercraft, brought him to shore.

On shore, his care was transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, which administered advanced life support for the man. He was then transported to an emergency room in serious condition.

