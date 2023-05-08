Man, 23, identified in fatal motorcycle crash in Wahiawa

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a 23-year-old man who died in Thursday’s motorcycle crash in Wahiawa as Brenan Godoy.

Godoy was an Army corporal assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division at Schofield Barracks, according to a 25th Infantry Division spokesperson.

The deadly crash occurred on Wilikina Drive at about 5:45 a.m. Thursday.

Honolulu police said a motorcycle operated by Godoy was traveling northbound on the roadway at “a high rate of speed” when the motorcycle broadsided a vehicle that was exiting a residential area and attempting to turn onto Wilikina Drive.

Godoy was taken in critical condition to a hospital where he later died. Police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The vehicle driver, also 23, suffered minor injuries and declined treatment.

Godoy, of Fairbanks, Alaska, was stationed at Schofield Barracks since March 2021.