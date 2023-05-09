Big Island man charged with assault, kidnapping in Keaau attack

Prosecutors have charged a 31-year-old man in connection with an alleged brutal attack against a 43-year-old man in Keaau.

Ocean K. Hegent made his initial appearance at Hilo District Court Monday on charges of first-degree assault, second-degree assault and kidnapping. His bail is set at $85,000.

Puna patrol officers responded to the Keaau Fire Station shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday after a man brought to the station in a private vehicle suffered severe injuries to his head, face and body, the Hawaii Police Department said.

Paramedics took him to Hilo Medical Center where he remains hospitalized.

Police said the victim reported a man punched and kicked him in the face, head and body. The victim also said the suspect stabbed him.

Officers located the suspect identified as Hegent at a residence on 18th Avenue in the Hawaiian Paradise Park subdivision and arrested him.

Police executed a search warrant of the home where detectives recovered various knifes, nunchucks and rope Hegent allegedly used to restrain the victim.

Anyone with information on the assault is asked to contact Det. Zenas Pacheco of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2384 or email Zenas.Pacheco@hawaiicounty.gov.